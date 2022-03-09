Wayne Kramer (Photo: @jimnewberry)

Fresh from rock legends MC5's nomination to the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME, legendary DETROIT proto-punk/activist/hard-rock innovator WAYNE KRAMER has released two new songs and announced THE HEAVY LIFTING TOUR in MAY for his pioneering group, dubbed WE ARE ALL MC5.

The tour launches with al hometown show at DETROIT’s EL CLUB. The tour will then hit PITTSBURGH, PHILADELPHIA and BROOKLYN before heading west to SACRAMENTO, SAN FRANCISCO, LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO. Joining WAYNE in the touring band will be singer BRAD BROOKS, drummer STEPHEN PERKINS, bassist VICKI RANDLE and guitarist STEVE SALAS.

Said KRAMER, "Nonstop touring, especially the last decade, I’ve come to understand that the music of the MC5 is as necessary as ever. It’s definitely high time to write and record new songs and to carry a message of uncompromising hard rock to fans around the world."

Tickets go on sale on FRIDAY, MARCH 11th here or here.

The band will release two singles — KRAMER’s first new music as MC5 since 1972 — previewing a full album on EAR MUSIC scheduled for OCTOBER release. Both songs were produced by legendary producer BOB EZRIN, who has worked with PINK FLOYD, LOU REED, ALICE COOPER and KISS, among many others, and engineered by multi-GRAMMY winner DAVE WAY.. EAR MUSIC is home to DEEP PURPLE, DEF LEPPARD, ALICE COOPER, HELMET, JOE SATRIANI, FOREIGNER, JOE HENRY, MARIANNE FAITHFULL and more.

