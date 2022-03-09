Esperanza Spalding (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Several prominent musicians, including ESPERANZA SPALDING, JASON MORAN, MARC RIBOT, DJ LOGIC, OMAR HAKIM and members of the MUSIC WORKERS ALLIANCE will hold a press conference outside the famed VILLAGE VANGUARD at 11a (ET) on FRIDAY asking the NEW YORK STATE LEGISLATURE to include an $8m request by SENATOR BRAD HOYLMAN and ASSEMBLY Member HARVEY EPSTEIN as part of a PANDEMIC TOURING FUND in the upcoming state budget.

When PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE ended last SEPTEMBER, musicians who attempted to return to active touring soon found themselves faced with yet another wave of last-minute cancellations, travel restrictions, testing and documentation requirements.

Touring musicians for the most part have been left out of pandemic-related small business relief efforts. None of the $15b in federal funds ($2b in NEW YORK STATE) from SAVE OUR STAGES/SHUTTERED VENUE OPERATOR GRANTS were earmarked for the musicians who performed in the venues. A lost wages survey by MUSIC WORKER ALLIANCE has shown over $1.2m in lost wages and over $80k in non-recoupable costs associated with touring during the pandemic from a handful of respondents.

