Macklemore: Teeing Off (Photo: hurricanehank / Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-winning rapper MACKLEMORE has opened FIVE IRON GOLF, an indoor entertainment experience featuring simulated golf in his hometown SEATTLE's CAPITOL HILL neighborhood.

Like its 10 other locations nationwide, FIVE IRON GOLF brings the brand's signature design aesthetic, creating a multisensory interior through the blending of graffiti, murals by local artists such as JOHN OSGOOD, neon signs and modern lounge furniture as well as 12 custom-built TRACKMAN GOLF simulators.

« see more Net News