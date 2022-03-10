New In Atlanta

iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Hits WBZW (EL PATRON 96.7)/ATLANTA's new 6-11a (ET) morning show is UNIVISION's syndicated "THE B.M.F. MORNING SHOW" with RAUL "EL BUENO" MOLINA, SYLVIA "LA MALA" DEL VALLE, and ANDRES "EL FEO" MALDONADO.

PD ORLANDO ROSA said, "With the increased importance and size of our growing U.S. Hispanic audience in ATLANTA, we’re excited to welcome a top-rated on-air show like ‘THE B.M.F. MORNING SHOW’ on EL PATRON 96.7. Adding EL BUENO, LA MALA Y EL FEO to our already entertaining lineup with their great content, humor and connection with Hispanics from countries like MEXICO, CENTRAL and SOUTH AMERICA will put EL PATRON 96.7 in the perfect position for growth and success."

« see more Net News