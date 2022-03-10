Boyle

KEVIN BOYLE, the longtime radio analyst for UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA men's basketball, has announced his retirement, effective after the PANTHERS conclude their play in the NIT. BOYLE, also a VP/Commercial Insurance at LINCOLN SAVINGS BANK in REINBECK, IA, joined play-by-play broadcaster GARY RIMA, who previously announced his own retirement at the end of this season, on the PANTHER SPORTS RADIO NETWORK and KXEL-A/WATERLOO in 2001.

"After 21 years working alongside one of the best play-by-play announcers (RIMA) in the country, I have decided to give an opportunity to someone aspiring what I have had for the last two decades.," said BOYLE. "I have decided to give an opportunity to someone aspiring what I have had for the last two decades. I want to thank the UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA and (rightsholder) LEARFIELD for the awesome experience. Last but not least, I am proud of being affiliated with the program that has one of the highest graduation rates in the country. If I were to have had a son, I would have been proud to see him play for Coach JACOBSON and his staff."

"KEVIN BOYLE has been a part of UNI basketball for 33 years," said RIMA. "He has been an insightful commentator and great advocate and supporter of UNI basketball, but more than that he has become a close friend! I have enjoyed all the games, all the travel and all the great times we have had at the games during broadcasts and away from the arena too! He did a great job and will be missed for sure!"

"The experience and perspective that KEVIN brought to our game day broadcasts was a huge part of why PANTHER Nation enjoyed listening to GARY and him so much over the years," said PANTHER SPORTS PROPERTIES GM BRIAN GABEL. "From playing, to coaching, to broadcasting, Kevin's been around the game for his whole life. I know he's excited to spend more time with his wife and daughters and continue to cheer on the PANTHERS. We congratulate him and wish him well in retirement, and look forward to continuing to see him around the team! Congratulations KEVIN!"

