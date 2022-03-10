Blackstock & Clarkson (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Entertainer KELLY CLARKSON and ex-husband BRANDON BLACKSTOCK have reached a settlement in their divorce.

In the settlement, CLARKSON will make a one-time payment of $1.3 million plus monthly child support of $45,601. Additionally, CLARKSON will pay $115,000 monthly in spousal support until JANUARY 31, 2024.

CLARKSON and BLACKSTOCK have two children together. They will share joint custody.

« see more Net News