Kelly Clarkson And Ex Reach Divorce Settlement
March 10, 2022
Entertainer KELLY CLARKSON and ex-husband BRANDON BLACKSTOCK have reached a settlement in their divorce.
In the settlement, CLARKSON will make a one-time payment of $1.3 million plus monthly child support of $45,601. Additionally, CLARKSON will pay $115,000 monthly in spousal support until JANUARY 31, 2024.
CLARKSON and BLACKSTOCK have two children together. They will share joint custody.