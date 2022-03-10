-
WMVP (ESPN 1000)/Chicago Adds Two Weekend Basketball Shows
March 10, 2022 at 7:02 AM (PT)
GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO is adding a pair of weekend basketball shows, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.
The new shows are "FAST BREAK" on SATURDAYS 1-3p (CT), with weekday 7-10a "KAP & J. HOOD" co-host JONATHAN HOOD and 6-8p weeknight co-host CHRIS BLECK covering BULLS and NBA news, and "BASKETBALL U" on SUNDAYS 10a-noon, with TYLER AKI and BRIAN HANLEY covering college basketball.