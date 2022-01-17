Grobstein

The City of CHICAGO has declared FRIDAY (3/11) as LES GROBSTEIN DAY, honoring the late AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO host who died on JANUARY 16th at 69 (NET NEWS 1/17).

A statement from Mayor LORI LIGHTFOOT said that the day is “in recognition of (GROBSTEIN's) indelible contributions to CHICAGO sports."

GROBSTEIN's career included stints at WLS-A and WMVP-A (ESPN 1000) before his longtime run as night host at THE SCORE.

