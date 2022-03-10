Marconis' New Home

With the merger of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS and RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's RADIO SHOW convention into the APRIL NAB SHOW, the NAB SHOW NEW YORK this FALL will be the site of this year's MARCONI RADIO AWARDS ceremony. Usually held as part of the RADIO SHOW, the awards show will now take place at a special dinner on OCTOBER 19th at the JAVITS CENTER.

“NAB SHOW NEW YORK is the perfect venue for the MARCONI RADIO AWARDS with its prime location and ideal timing in the fall when the MARCONIS have traditionally been presented,” said EVP/Industry Affairs APRIL CARTY-SIPP. “We look forward to celebrating the best in radio in OCTOBER.”

Entires for the awards will be accepted MAY 1-31, with categories including Legendary Station of the Year; Legendary Manager of the Year; Radio Station of the Year by Market Size; Radio Station of the Year by Format; Personality of the Year by Market Size; Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year; and Best Radio Podcast of the Year.

