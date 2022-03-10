Bracket Coverage

Special programming co-produced by VSiN and DRAFTKINGS for SUNDAY's NCAA basketball tournament bracket reveal will include personalities from MEADOWLARK MEDIA, including DAN LE BATARD and JON "STUGOTZ" WEINER. The sports betting programming will stream via DRAFTKINGS' YOUTUBE channel and through VSiN.

"LINE DROP: THE BRACKET," airing 6-7p (ET) on both the DRAFTKINGS channel and VSiN, will look at DRAFTKINGS' opening lines for the tournament, with DRAFTKINGS' JESSIE COFFIELD and JULIAN EDLOW and VSiN's STORMY BUONANTONY and TIM MURRAY hosting, STUGOTZ joining VSiN's JOSH APPLEBAUM and DRAFTKINGS' JOHNNY AVELLO to break down the brackets, and MIKE GOLIC SR. and "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ"'s JESSICA SMETANA offering predictions in a preview of their new "GOLIC AND SMETTY" show, debuting MARCH 17th.

The show will continue exclusively on DRAFTKINGS' YOUTUBE channel 7-8p with MEADOWLARK personalities including LE BATARD and STUGOTZ, TOM HABERSTROH, PETER KEATING, and JORDAN BRENNER, with SMETANA and KATE FAGAN previewing the women's tournament.

Meanwhile, on VSiN 7p-1a, a "Tournament Betting Breakdown" show will feature BUONANTONY and MURRAY plus JONATHAN VON TOBEL, AMAL SHAH, SHAUN KING, MATT YOUMANS, and GREG "HOOPS" PETERSON.

“As viewers turn their eyes to the college hoops postseason, DRAFTKINGS will deliver new content catering to the skin-in-the-game fan,” said DRAFTKINGS Chief Media Officer BRIAN ANGIOLET. “We’ve assembled a diverse lineup of sports personalities and voices to engage customers and provide a unique perspective on the bracket.”

