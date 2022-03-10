Todd Stach

Whether it’s a slick sports car to enjoy weekend road trips or an oversized SUV to fit everything you need for a drive to the beach, it doesn’t take long to realize that both have something very much in common, writes ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Editor TODD STACH in this week's "BEYOND THE 615" column.



STACH shares, "A few years ago, I bought a 2010 FORD MUSTANG. I quickly learned to look in the rear-view mirror, side mirror, and out the side window in order to safely change lanes. That was never necessary in my HONDA CIVIC, which came with a camera that turned on the dashboard screen when I put my turn signal on. Just like a sports car, every on-air personality has blind spots too."



Read more about the remedy here.







