No Rhinestone Unturned

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY has launched a biweekly show, "Rhinestone Radio," hosted by music journalist and singer-songwriter SAM STEPHENS. The show "traces contemporary Country back to its glory days, when the NASHVILLE sound ruled the charts and flashy, rhinestone-studded countrypolitan was just beginning to take off," according to PR materials. It will focus on heritage artists like BOBBIE GENTRY, MAC DAVIS, BARBARA MANDRELL and the subject of the first show, GLEN CAMPBELL with new episodes available every other WEDNESDAY at 4p (CT).

The debut episode, which dropped YESTERDAY (3/9), features DIERKS BENTLEY and CAMPBELL's daughter and fellow artist, ASHLEY CAMPBELL, talking about the late legend. Listen here.

Said STEPHENS of the show's inspiration, “This is the moment when NASHVILLE paid attention to HOLLYWOOD, and HOLLYWOOD—along with the rest of the world— paid attention right back. Country music was now a part of popular culture and no longer a niche sound and genre. This is the time when Country music began to unite in a big, big way.”

She added, “I have always been a student of history. I wear it as a badge of honor that nostalgia is my love language ... I started to really worry that we were losing our grip on the Country greats in a lot of ways. There are so many names, and sounds, and eras and songs within the timestamp of Country music prior to our generation that I felt like are fading away and becoming forgotten."

In an INSTAGRAM post, STEPHENS said, "I’m extra proud to announce that this show is woman-created and women (and one awesome man!) produced. This release also marks the launch of my company, TWITCH OF THE NOSE STUDIOS, and is a huge moment for me as a female creator in the entertainment sphere."

