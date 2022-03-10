Playing The Hits (And Pokemon)

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WMKS (HITS 100.3)/GREENSBORO-WINSTON-SALEM-HIGH POINT, NC welcomed ATLANTIC RECORDS' CHARLIE PUTH to a "Hits Hangout In The Zoom Room" video interview with Host SARAH QUINN.

The two got started by geeking out about all things POKEMON, but gradually got around to talking about PUTH's new single "Light Switch," unicorn hair dye, TWITCH, and what the singer would do if he wasn’t a musician.

See the interview here.





