Hiring Spree

JVC BROADCASTING Pres./CEO JOHN CARACCIOLO has announced that the company's recruitment campaign, launched in JANUARY, has resulted in the hiring or promotion of 16 staffers.

“The current radio market is great for employment,” said CARACCIOLO. “There was a lot of trepidation for media companies in 2020 and 2021. People wanted to see how things would work out and if the radio business would bounce back, and it did, stronger than ever.

"The most important and most rewarding investment an entrepreneur can make isn’t a new client or a cool piece of equipment, It's your team of employees," he continued. "I have built this business by surrounding myself with fantastic people who are visionaries and leaders. If all your employees become entrepreneurially minded or leaders in their own right, your organization will grow even faster. And the coolest thing about this entire recruitment campaign, we did all the outreach using only our local radio station assets! So yes, radio is working, and radio works!"

Among the hirings and promotions, the company's LONG ISLAND cluster has added former WKJY and WPTY (PARTY 105) host LEEANA COSTA as Traffic Manager; former WNYG-A, WALK, and WBZO (B103) staffer DONNA DIBIASE as Sr. AE; on-air veteran SUNNY JOE ALLEN as fulltime AE and part-time on-air host; NEWSDAY Sales Assistant DARRYL MURPHY as Sales Assistant; CODY FEOLA as Digital Media Coordinator; "FRANKIE C" CAMPANELLA as weekend host and website coordinator at Oldies WJVC-HD2-W251BY (OLDIES 98.1); JOHN MORGENTHALER as Facility Mgr at LONG ISLAND EVENTS; JASON STONE overseeing bookings at LONG ISLAND EVENTS; ESTEFIANA ANDINO for nights at Tropical WBON (98.5 LA NUEVA FIESTA); and SCOTTY HART for nights at OLDIES 98.1. Promotions include MICHAEL SCUDIERO as OM at News-Talk WRCN (LI NEWS RADIO) and PATRICK CARACCIOLO to VP/Operations Dir. at LONG ISLAND EVENTS.

The ORLANDO cluster previously announced the addition of OMAR "LIL SHAWN" VASQUEZ to "THE JUSTIN CLARK SHOW" at Talk WDYZ-A-W288CJ/ORLANDO and WZLB/VALPARAISO-FORT WALTON BEACH, FL (FLORIDA MAN RADIO) (NET NEWS 3/8), and has added former CLIPPER MAGAZINE and CBS affiliate WKMG-TV/ORLANDO AE WENDY RICHARDSON.

And in FORT WALTON BEACH, former VIVIAL DIGITAL MEDIA Senior Digital Media Rep RAY EDWARDS and former CUMULUS and USA TODAY NETWORK AE LACY MERTINS have joined the company.

