Deaton

CAR TALK DIGITAL, the successor content company to the long-running public radio institution "CAR TALK," has hired INVESTORPLACE.COM Editorial Dir. and former U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT Exec. Editor/Best Cars JAMIE PAGE DEATON as Editor-in-Chief.

"We are lucky to have JAMIE commit career suicide by joining CAR TALK as our new Editor-In-Chief given her long history of actually knowing some real stuff about cars." said CAR TALK DIGITAL's BILL KUNG. "She brings leadership and know-how from being a leader at U.S. NEWS for over a decade to CAR TALK as we extend our digital presence."

"I can't believe I snookered these morons into hiring me," said DEATON. "From being forced to listen to CAR TALK as a child, to forcing my own children to listen to it, CAR TALK has been a constant presence in my life. I'm thrilled to be able to help a brand I love expand and help even more people get the most out of their cars."

