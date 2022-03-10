Galyon (Photo: Courtesy of Warner Chappell)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM), in partnership with INFLUENCE MEDIA and SONGS & DAUGHTERS PUBLISHING, has renewed its worldwide publishing deal with hit songwriter NICOLLE GALYON.

GALYON has been with WCM for 15 years, and has had successful cuts with major Country artists including KELSEA BALLERINI and LANY's "I Quit Drinking," BLAKE SHELTON's "Minimum Wage" and this week's #1 on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart, "half of my hometown" by KELSEA BALLERINI and KENNY CHESNEY, marking her eighth career #1. GALYON founded her own record label and publishing house, SONGS & DAUGHTERS, in association with BIG LOUD, in 2019 (NET NEWS 7/22/19). Her other hits across formats include MIRANDA LAMBERT's RIAA-certified Platinum "Automatic," KEITH URBAN's Platinum "We Were Us," DAN + SHAY's 7x Platinum "Tequila" and CAMILA CABELLO's Platinum "Consequences." She was BMI Songwriter of the Year in 2019.

“NICOLLE’s songs have always made us feel emotions that we all can relate to. Well before her first hit, it was clear that her writing style was distinct as she so naturally wrapped her lyrics around melodies,” said WCM NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. “She only continues to perfect her craft and create timeless songs. As a trailblazing businesswoman, dedicated co-writer, loyal friend, sister, daughter, mother, and supporter of talent, she understands the creative process, and we are proud to be her partner.”

“NICOLLE is a powerhouse multi-hyphenate who is a force behind some of our most beloved modern Country hits," said INFLUENCE MEDIA Founder/Co-Managing Partner LYLETTE PIZARRO. "We are so proud to support NICOLLE through our phenomenal partnership with BEN VAUGHN, [WCM's] BJ HILL, and WARNER CHAPPELL, and look forward to the next phase of this journey."

“It’s so exciting to look to the future with a new team that I also have an incredible history with,” said GALYON. “I’m lucky to have 15 years of my journey under my belt with WARNER CHAPPELL, while INFLUENCE is bringing a whole new progressive space and energy to my copyrights. As a songwriter and publisher, it feels monumental to get to partner with companies that push me forward and have also felt like home since day one.”

