Signs With SiriusXM

reVOLVER PODCASTS has inked a distribution and sales agreement with SIRIUSXM under which SXM MEDIA will handle global ad sales rights for the Spanish-language podcast company's slate of podcasts and STITCHER will handle distribution.

"reVOLVER PODCASTS is honored to be entering into this exclusive agreement with such a respected leader in the audio space," said reVOLVER PODCASTS CEO JACK HOBBS. "We are confident that this relationship with SIRIUSXM will help solidify reVolver's place as the leader in multicultural podcasts, while providing new audiences and advertising opportunities for our network of incredible creators."

"Across SIRIUSXM, we are proud to represent a broad set of creators that reflect our diverse listenership," said SXM MEDIA VP/Multicultural MIKE REID. "By working with reVolver, we're thrilled to expand our offerings even further with an incredible lineup of multicultural programming that our audience and our advertisers are craving."

