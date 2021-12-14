Ryan Butler New VP/Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

The RECORDING ACADEMY announced the appointment of RYAN BUTLER as VP/Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, effective immediately. He will report to Co-President VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD-JONES. BUTLER leads diversity, equity and inclusion internally and externally for the Recording Academy and its affiliates. Responsibilities include enterprise-wide diversity and inclusion efforts and ensuring the ACADEMY's core value of diversity, equity and inclusion remains embedded throughout all aspects of the organization, including internal staff culture, membership, Awards, Advocacy, and related programs.

BUTLER joined the ACADEMY in 2019 as a key member of the Advocacy and Public Policy team and later served as Director, then Senior Advisor of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion department. Within DEI, he's led various efforts, including the launch of the ACADEMY's first-ever BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE and the podcast of the same name, the WOMEN IN THE MIX Study alongside BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC and ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY, and the implementation of an Inclusion Rider for the 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS.

CEO/RECORDING ACADEMY HARVEY MASON JR. said, "We are so proud to have RYAN as our VP/DEI. His passion and leadership have been instrumental to the huge strides in diversity, equity and inclusion we’ve accomplished over the past two years and we're excited to see how he'll continue to enhance our commitment to the music community."





