Live From Nashville April 11th On CBS

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT's KELSEA BALLERINI and actor ANTHONY MACKIE will co-host the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS in NASHVILLE on MONDAY, APRIL 11th from 7-9p (CT). As previously reported last year, the live broadcast will air on CBS for the first time (NET NEWS 6/28/21). The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+.

Nominees will be revealed on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16th, which is also when fan voting will open.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pair one of the biggest names in Country music with one of the world’s most electrifying superheroes to host our biggest CMT MUSIC AWARDS ever,” said CMT MUSIC AWARDS Exec. Producers MARGARET COMEAUX, JOHN HAMLIN and LESLIE FRAM in a joint statement. “KELSEA and ANTHONY are each wildly successful in their own right and, combined, bring mega star power that transcends the worlds of music, film and pop culture with a supersized fan base. We know this dynamic duo is the perfect pairing to bring our show to the next level as we reach our largest global audience ever live on CBS.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT AWARDS with ANTHONY MACKIE," said BALLERINI, who hosted last year's show with KANE BROWN. "This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists. This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one, and I can’t wait!”

CMT will air an "extended cut" of the show with an additional 30 minutes of performances and other bonus content on FRUDAY, APRIL 15th from 7-10:30p (CT).

« see more Net News