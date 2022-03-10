Branching Out

SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION's NASHVILLE office is launching a podcast division with one existing podcast joined by a new entry.

The existing show, "THE SMOKING SECTION," hosted by MARKUS KOGER, is in its fifth season, with guest to include Country artists JORDAN DAVIS, PARMALEE, ELI YOUNG BAND, and WADE BOWEN; the show is returning with new episodes on MONDAY (3/14). KOGER will also produce the new "MUSIC INDUSTRY 360" podcast, featuring interviews with music industry executives and marketing tips for artists, debuting MARCH 23rd.

« see more Net News