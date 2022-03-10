Q4 Up

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS' fourth quarter 2021 net revenue rose just a little from $28.8 million to $29.2 million year-over-year, but gross revenue increased 10.6% with political advertising excluded. Free cash flow fell from $5.1 million to $3.9 million, while operating income was basically flat ($5 million to $4.9 million). Net income rose from $2.3 million to $3.7 million (60 cents/diluted share).

The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share on MARCH 1st, payable APRIL 8th to shareholders of record as of MARCH 21st.

