Takes Over In Dallas

The sale by ESPN (KESN ASSETS, LLC) of Sports KESN (ESPN DALLAS 103.3FM)/ALLEN-DALLAS, TX to VCY AMERICA, INC. for $9.25 million has closed, and the station has flipped to Religion as KVDT.

At the VCY AMERICA website, the new format is promoted as "VCY 103.3 FM DALLAS is now your home for Biblical teaching, Sacred Music, Informative News, as well as Radio drama for the young and young at heart."

