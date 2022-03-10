Play Ball! (Finally!)

SKYVIEW NETWORKS, which provides the platform for several major league sports teams' radio operations, was quick to react to the news THURSDAY afternoon (3/10) that the MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL lockout has ended and the 2022 season will commence, issuing notice that it is prepared to immediately get the season's broadcasts up and running.

“AMERICA loves baseball, and it shows throughout the season with huge listening audiences,” said EVP JEANNE-MARIE CONDO. “MLB play by play has always trended well with families and over the past several years with adults 18-49 that are tuning in with very high listenership. MLB is synonymous with spring and summer, and we are proud at SKYVIEW to be the home to play by play, with every game, serving the hometown fan.”

“At SKYVIEW NETWORKS we pride ourselves on developing, implementing and continually upgrading our technologies to maintain our status as the market leader in broadcast solutions,” added VP/Business Operations RYAN BALLARD. “We’ve taken the offseason and lockout period to further enhance our proprietary AdView inventory management application, streamlining features that our clients will be able to benefit from on Opening Day and seasons to come.”

