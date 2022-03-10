Heart Songs Music Group expands

HEART SONGS RECORDS founder/partner JILL PAVEL and company Pres./partner LIAM HICKEY have re-branded the company as HEART SONGS MUSIC GROUP (HSMG), expanding its management and artist development platform. Country radio veteran DEVON O'DAY joins HSMG as VP, and will head its songwriting, publishing and synch licensing efforts. O'DAY remains with MAIN STEET MEDIA, where she is a podcast host and developer.

HSMG is headquartered on NASHVILLE's MUSIC ROW, and its artist roster includes CORY SINGER, THE HIGHWAY WOMEN, BAILEY JAMES, DREW HALEY and Pop/Jazz artist KARINE HANNAH. Its publishing division, GET BUZZED MUSIC, led by O'DAY, includes GABRIELLE METZ, BRENDA CAY, TONY LUKE JR. and J4 on its roster.

HSMG has also partnered with THE SOUND MIND NETWORK to serve as distributor for that company's artist roster, which includes THE BACON BROTHERS, KATHY SLEDGE, WYCLEF JEAN, G. LOVE & SPECIAL SAUCE, TAJ MAHAL, SOPHIE B. HAWKINS and more.

