iHEARTMEDIA Country WAVW (WAVE 92.7)/VERO BEACH, FL and BMI will present the inaugural TREASURE COAST SONGWRITER FESTIVAL MAY 19th – 22nd. The four-day event will feature more than 40 performances from local FLORIDA and NASHVILLE-based BMI songwriters, who will perform and share the stories behind their hit songs at venues throughout PORT SALERNO and STUART, FL.

Featured songwriters will include: WYNN VARBLE, SHEENA BROOKE, TIM JAMES, AARON BARKER, HAILEY STEELE, LANCE CARPENTER, DANIEL ROSS, PAUL McDONALD, JEFF COHEN, ANGIE K, BRINLEY ADDINGTON, JAMES SLATER, CARLO COLASACCO and CLINT DANIELS. Collectively, these songwriters have written songs for Country artists GARTH BROOKS, KEITH URBAN, KENNY CHESNEY, CHRIS STAPLETON, LEE ANN WOMACK and more.

“We’re excited to partner with BMI to bring this great event to MARTIN COUNTY and the TREASURE COAST,” said MARK McCAULEY, iHEARTMEDIA's Area Pres. for WEST PALM BEACH, TREASURE COAST and FT. MYERS. "This is a free event to the public and promises to be fun for everyone and the first of many TREASURE COAST SONGWRITER FESTIVAL events.”

“BMI is thrilled to partner with iHEARTMEDIA for the 2022 TREASURE COAST SONGWRITER FESTIVAL,” said BMI VP Industry Relations DAN SPEARS. “This festival offers the perfect opportunity to bring people together and celebrate with great food, drinks and music. Thank you to all of the participating BMI-licensed restaurants, bars and hotels for giving our songwriters a platform to showcase their music and share the stories behind some of their most popular songs.”

