Detroit

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DETROIT’s PRAISE NETWORK set a personal best by raising $67,250 during its annual radiothon for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

The event recently took place (3/3) at the station and featured music from ST. JUDE patients and their families. The hourly challenges were hosted by PD/midday personality RANDI MYLES and Pastor KEENANN KNOX from DETROIT's IMPACT CHURCH.

MYLES said, "My heart is bursting with joy for the kids and families at ST. JUDE. The radiothon is one of the highlights of my year because I am able to see and hear the generosity of our DETROIT listeners.”





Pastor Keenann Knox, Randi Myles





