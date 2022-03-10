Ellen Zoe Golden (Photo: LinkedIn)

ELLEN ZOE GOLDEN, a veteran former record industry publicist whose clients over the years included BILLY IDOL, HALL & OATES, CHUMBAWAMA and RUSSELL SIMMONS' Hip-Hop Summits, passed away after a bout with brain cancer on WEDNESDAY at her home in SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, not far from her home in TAMARINDO at 63.

Said BILLY IDOL, one of many who flooded social media with grief and reminiscences, “I am deeply saddened to learn of ELLEN GOLDEN’s passing. She worked closely with me for many years, in fact we lived across the street from each other in NEW YORK for a spell. She was on my publicity team during a period in my life when representing me wasn’t necessarily an easy task! She always had my back and I’m forever grateful. My condolences go out to the entire GOLDEN family. She will be missed.”

GOLDEN’s career included stints at the HOWARD BLOOM ORGANIZATION, UNIVERSAL RECORDS – where she created the fledgling label’s media relations department in 1995 after shuttering her own independent EZG MEDIA & MARKETING. She moved to COSTA RICA in the early 2000’s, exploring her love of surfing and working as a travel agent and sales manager for COSTA RICA VACATIONS, BEST WESTERN TAMARINDO and THE BEVERY MARKETING AND DESIGNS. When not planning sight-seeing trips to COSTA RICA for clients, she would be surfing, doing yoga, running, and binge-watching "The Walking Dead," "Oz," "Arrested Development" and "Scandal."

Prior to UNIVERSAL, GOLDEN did independent press for EPIC RECORDS, handling such diverse acts as GROOVE THEORY, FRONT 242, OTTMAR LIEBERT, TUCK & PATTI, SUN-60, ALVIN & THE CHIPMUNKS, SOUL MISSION and more. She also worked publicity on ROGER WATERS’ "The Wall" concert in BERLIN. She also worked for JODY MILLER’s JLM (where she handled the late CHRIS LIGHTY’s VIOLATOR RECORDS label alongside current DEF JAM EVP Media & Artist Relations GABE TESORIERO), LEYLA TURKKAN's SET TO RUN and TAG/ATLANTIC artists BOTTLE ROCKETS, nabbing a prestigious booking for the fledgling band on CONAN O'BRIEN. For 550 MUSIC, she helped launch DES'REE and DEEP FOREST’s media careers. In addition to handling the prestigious RHTHYM & BLUES FOUNDATION, GOLDEN bolstered her urban music roster with hip-hop artists including WARREN G and ICE CUBE’s LENCH MOB RECORDS artist K-DEE.

ELLEN ZOE, as she liked to be called, was famously sober for three decades, and was a sponsor for many prominent industry figures.

A native NEW YORKER, she attended NORTH MIAMI BEACH HIGH SCHOOL and MIAMI DADE COLEGE, becoming a famously ardent MIAMI DOLPHINS fan along the way, with two cats named DON and SHULA, after the famed coach.

Her FACEBOOK page was filled with tributes, including one from former HOWARD BLOOM colleague JODY MILLER, “ELLEN ZOE was always a firecracker, a fun-loving, adventurous, fierce, loving person. She battled a lot in her life – addiction, for one, which she conquered, and fought this cancer battle hard. She picked herself up by her bootstraps and battled her demons, lifted herself up to be a beacon of light to her friends.”

She leaves behind an older brother DOUG and a younger half-brother.

