Charles Mingus (Photo: catwalker / Shutterstock.com)

Iconic jazz label CANDID RECORDS, established in 1960 featuring a back catalog of some of the most acclaimed jazz and blues artists of all time, has officially relaunched with the release of legendary recordings by CHARLES MINGUS, MAX ROACH, LIGHTNIN' HOPKINS, ABBEY LINCOLN and OTIS SPANN.

Originally recorded in 1960-'61, these reissues, produced by the label’s head of A&R,legendary jazz journalist NAT HENTOFF, have been remastered by award-winning audio engineer BERNIE GRUNDMAN.

All five albums will be available on streaming services and on CD on APRIL 15th, and available on vinyl on JUNE 24th.

They include "CHARLES MINGUS Presents CHARLES MINGUS" (1960), MAX ROACH's "We Insist!" (1960), LIGHTNIN' HOPKINS' "LIGHTNIN' In NEW YORK (1960), ABBEY LINCOLN's "Straight Ahead" (1961) and OTIS SPANN's "OTIS SPANN Is The Blues" (1960)

Now part of EXCELERATION MUSIC, CANDID RECORDS will continue to re-release additional titles from their vaults as well as new music from contemporary artists.

EXCELERATION partner and music producer JOHN BURK noted, “CANDID RECORDS is synonymous with some of the greatest artists and recordings in jazz. In relaunching the label, we are thrilled to be able to introduce the breadth and depth of the catalog, and the legendary artists and recordings within, to new generations. We also intend to honor and build upon the legacy with new recordings from the greatest artists in jazz today, as well as those who represent the future of the genre.”



Added CANDID RECORDS head MARK WEXLER, “With a wealth of recordings to consider to relaunch the label, these first five titles represent a cross section of a very specific important time in the history of CANDID RECORDS. They pay homage to these brilliant artists, their legendary producer Nat Hentoff and a time in our world which signified great social discourse and change.”

Added CANDID RECORDS A&R consultant TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON, “I am very excited about the relaunch of CANDID RECORDS and the reissue of these particular recordings by these iconic artists. Their political message reflects many sentiments of today’s social climate, which strongly connects the legacy of the label’s catalog with the current artists we are working with and signing. ABBEY LINCOLN’s 'Straight Ahead' is one of my favorite records and I can’t wait to hear it presented with a new level of audio quality.”

