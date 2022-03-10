Kenjamin Franklin, Jeff Stevens, Franke Previte & Matt Smith

iHEARTMEDIA/DAYTON SVPP/PD JEFF STEVENS always has his hands full. From PD/mornings on Hot AC WMMX (MIX 107.7), to his cluster PD obligations to his syndicated 80s show that airs on 65 of the company’s stations on multiple formats, to his afternoon drive voicetracking duties across the country, to being the in-house announcer for UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON basketball. And in his ‘spare time,’ he has spent years fronting the 80s cover band STRANGER.

The band recently recorded a cover of FRANKE & THE KNOCKOUTS Top 10 1981 hit “Sweetheart,” featuring none other than the band’s FRANKE PREVITE. The band STRANGER is no stranger to entertaining special guests in the studio, having previously welcomed both RICK SPRINGFIELD and JOHN WAITE in for sessions. Remarkably, their cover of “Missing You” with WAITE hit the Top 50 on the MEDIABASE AC chart!

Recently, for VALENTINES DAY, the station threw a special benefit YACHT ROCK TRIBUTE TO THE 80s concert featuring STRANGER, with special guests PREVITE and BILL CHAMPLIN from CHICAGO. Proceeds from the show went to the CHILDREN’S DYSLEXIA FOUNDATION OF DAYTON. The collaboration went so well that the whole crew may play some more shows together.

« back to Net News