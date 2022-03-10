WISE Up

BROOKE FOX, of HUBBARD RADIO's syndicated program BROOKE & JEFFREY, celebrated INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY this week, by hosting POWER PLAY. The event is held each MARCH, sponsored by WISE, a SEATTLE resource organization for women in the business of sports and events.

POWER PLAY is a panel featuring senior to executive level professionals from the same organization, or section of sports business, who represent different areas of discipline within the organization.

On the panel this year, execs from AMAZON, including KATIE HARNETIAUX, Head of North America Consumer Marketing and Creative; TRICIA CRIDER, Sr. Mgr. for Marketing, Bus. Development, and 3P Sr. Vendor; SHAUNA GOLDMAN, AMAZON Fan Shop Mgr.; WYNNE ADAMS, Manager of Vendor Management for AMAZON Outdoors; and JENN STEVENS, GM/Lead of AMAZON Fashion Team.

FOX (c) AND POWER PLAY ATTENDEES





