Jack Mindy Dies

The BUFFALO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION's FACEBOOK page is reporting the death of longtime radio personality JACK MINDY at 79 in ROCHESTER, NY.

MINDY's long career on the air included stops at WYSL-A, WBEN-A, and WWKB-A/BUFFALO, WIXZ-A/PITTSBURGH (as "GLEN SHANNON"). KXOK-A/ST. LOUIS, KNEW-A and KCBS-F/SAN FRANCISCO, WHEN-A and WFBL-A/SYRACUSE, and WHAM-A and WGMC (JAZZ 90.1)/ROCHESTER. He retired as Operations Manager from WGMC in 2009. He also founded a radio service for nursing and assisted living homes, COMPANION RADIO.

« see more Net News