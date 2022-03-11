De Zwart And Timmers

CAPITAL OF MEDIA and the DUTCH TOP 40 FOUNDATION have launched the GLOBAL TOP 40, a chart encompassing 21 international music markets representing 70% of the global music market.

DUTCH TOP 40 FOUNDATION Chairman ERIK DE ZWART said, "With the GLOBAL TOP 40, we show every week what is happening outside our national borders. Thanks to the collaboration with CAPITAL OF MEDIA, we can now also let you hear everything about that hit list."

CAPITAL OF MEDIA Founder ANTHONY TIMMERS added, "As a little boy I cycled to the record store every week to pick up the printed copy. For years, as Imaging Director of (Dutch Top 40) RADIO 538, I was allowed to take care of the audio design of the Top 40 and now with this collaboration we are going to delight music fans all over the world."

See more on GLOBAL TOP 40 here.

