Sold

MARK R. LEFLER and MARY J. LEFLER, jointly 50% owners of CORNERSTONE BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of News-Talk-Oldies WYXI-A-W233CI/ATHENS, TN are buying the remaining 50% of the company from partner BOB KETCHERSID for $100,000.

In other filings with the FCC, PAXTON MEDIA GROUP/WFKN, LLC is selling Country WFKN-A/FRANKLIN, KY to RED SKY, LLC for $1.

« see more Net News