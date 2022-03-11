Now They're Talkin'

FOREVER MEDIA Classic Hits WLBR-A (WILBUR 1270)/LEBANON, PA is flipping back to News-Talk on MARCH 15th. WLBR flipped to the Classic Hits format in 2020. shortly after FOREVER MEDIA acquired the station.

At the cluster's FACEBOOK page, listeners are directed to a new page for the station and told that the programming will include "enhanced local and national news coverage, national talk, PHILLIES baseball, PENN STATE football and local high school football and basketball."

The weekday lineup includes a local morning show with LAUAR LEBEAU, SALEM's MIKE GALLAGHER, WESTWOOD ONE's DAN BONGINO, BEN SHAPIRO, MICHAEL KNOWLES, JIM BOHANNON, and RED EYE RADIO, and RAMSEY SOLUTIONS' DAVE RAMSEY and KEN COLEMAN. Weekends include KIM KOMANDO, REAL ESTATE TODAY, and "best-ofs" for BONGINO, GALLAGHER, SHAPIRO, RAMSEY, BOHANNON, and RED EYE RADIO.

