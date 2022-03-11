Delaney, Edwards and Stroud





The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's next Business Accelerated webinar will be a look at the nonprofit category.

"Radio Works For Nonprofits," on MARCH 16th at noon (CT), will feature a panel includinge NATIONAL COUNCIL OF NONPROFITS Pres. and CEO TIM DELANEY, FORCHT BROADCASTING SVP AMY STROUD, COX MEDIA GROUP Community Relations Mgr. MAESTRO POWELL, and BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF BROWARD COUNTY VP/Development KARRIEM EDWARDS.

Registration for the presentation is free for RAB members.

