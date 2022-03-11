Willie and Bobbie Nelson (Photo: Todd V. Wolfson)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family of BOBBIE NELSON, pianist and older sister of WILLIE NELSON, who passed away YESTERDAY (3/10) at age 91. She was the first member of WILLIE's band, and toured with him for more than 50 years.

NELSON released her debut solo album, "Audiobiography" in 2007, and was recently featured on the 2021 album "The WILLIE NELSON Family." She and WILLIE also collaborated on two books, "Me and Sister BOBBIE: True Tales of The Family Band," and children's book "Sister, Brother, Family: An American Childhood in Music."

A statement on WILLIE's FACEBOOK page reads, "Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place ... Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives."

