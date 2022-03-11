Bradley (Photo: Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC (BYDM) has signed Country singer/songwriter GABLE BRADLEY to its artist roster.

The HOT SPRINGS, AR native taught himself guitar at age 17, and then began playing college bars across the Southeast until moving to NASHVILLE in 2016. BRADLEY will release his five-track EP, “Born Ready” through BYDM on FRIDAY, MAY 6th. The lead single, "Spade," is out TODAY (3/11).

« see more Net News