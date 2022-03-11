For The Kids!

Congratulations to 7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA group in ELMIRA, NY: Top 40 WNKI (WINK 106)m Country WCBF (BIGFOOT COUNTRY), Classic Hip Hop WCBF-HD3 (JAMZ 101.7 & 107.9), AC WENY (MAGIC FM), Oldies WENI (MY COOL RADIO), Classic Rock WMTT (THE MET) and Rock WNGZ (WINGZ 93). The stations combined forces to raise the biggest amount ever for CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITAL. The grand total was $106,600, raised in a total of 19 hours over two days this week.

In a brief statement to ALL ACCESS, WNKI PD and morning co-host of the SCOTT & ALLY SHOW SCOTT FREE said, "I'm happy and proud of what we've accomplished and so very tired. Goodnight." Well deserved, SCOTT and to everyone at 7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA!





L-R: SHAWN LAKE (WCBF), WNKI MORNING CO-HOST ALLY PAYNE, WENDY LYNN (WCBF)L ALENE GOODMAN (CMN), SCOTT FREE, MATT DISHLER (WNKI)





« see more Net News