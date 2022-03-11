Now Streaming

Last month's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR 2022 (CRS 2022) panel videos are now available for streaming. Among the videos now available are the five “Heads Of State” speaker series sessions, featuring label CEOs MIKE DUNGAN, JOHN ESPOSITO, SCOTT BORCHETTA JON LOBA and RANDY GOODMAN, as well as radio CEOs CAROLINE BEASLEY, DAVID FIELD, GINNY MORRIS. BOB PROFFITT and BILL WILSON.

Also available are the "CRS Research Presentation," a multi-generational examination of Country music listening trends and consumption habits of listeners 18-54; “Digesting The Data” “The Artist Interview" featuring BLAKE SHELTON, “The Net Worth Of Networking”; “Leading Through an Ever-changing Landscape," and "Video Makes the Radio Star."

See all videos here. Panel handouts from panels are also accessible there under the “media” dropdown menu and the “archives” tab. A CRS photo gallery can be found in the “photos” tab.

