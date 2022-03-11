'Sheryl' Documentary Premiere 5/6

“SHERYL,” a full-length documentary film on genre-crossing music icon SHERYL CROW, is premiering at SXSW TONIGHT (3/11), ahead of its premiere on SHOWTIME, set for FRIDAY, MAY 6th at 9p (ET). The film, directed by AMY SCOTT, will highlight the ups and downs of CROW’s journey in her music career, and includes interviews with friends KEITH RICHARDS, LAURA DERN, JOE WALSH, EMMYLOU HARRIS and BRANDI CARLILE, among others.

UME/BIG MACHINE RECORDS will release an accompanying album with CROW’s biggest hits and three brand-new songs, titled “SHERYL: Music From The Feature Documentary.” The 35-song set will be released digitally and in a two CD package on FRIDAY, MAY 6th, corresponding with the documentary’s SHOWTIME premiere.

“I am excited for the premiere of my documentary,” said CROW. “I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that AMY SCOTT made about my life.”

Watch a trailer for the film here.

