Cole

The family of NAT KING COLE has partnered with IRVING AZOFF's ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP to have them manage, protect, preserve, and expand his legacy to new generations. The deal includes oversight of his legendary career, including his recorded music, publishing, television shows, and name and likeness.

COLE'S loyal and diverse fanbase fueled the sale of more than 50 million records worldwide. The renowned singer and jazz pianist is known for countless iconic classics, including “The Very Thought of You,” “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” “Unforgettable,” “Nature Boy,” “Stardust,” “When I Fall In Love,” “Mona Lisa,” “L-O-V-E,” and the holiday staple, “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).”

Subjected to all the barriers of the JIM CROW era, COLE's extraordinary success helped advance Black Americans' role in media, and while he never considered himself an activist, he directly challenged segregation and contributed to the Civil Rights Movement by bringing people together through his music. In 1946, a 15-minute national radio program, KING COLE TRIO TIME, was broadcast and was the first of its kind to be hosted by a Black musician. In 1956, he became the first Black entertainer to host a national network variety television show, NBC’s NAT KING COLE SHOW.

COLE’s catalog has garnered six platinum and two gold album awards, and six-times RIAA-platinum certified “The Christmas Song.” In 1959, he won the GRAMMY for Best Performance by a “Top 40” Artist for “Midnight Flyer” and in 1963, was honored with a special achievement award from the GOLDEN GLOBES. He was posthumously honored with the lifetime achievement award from the NATIONAL ACADEMY OF RECORDING ARTS AND SCIENCES (NARAS) and inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME.

TIMOLIN and CASEY COLE said in a joint statement, “We’re delighted to entrust our father’s legacy to IRVING AZOFF and the team at ICONIC. Through the years, it’s been amazing to see how dad’s music continues to inspire and bring people together, and with ICONIC at the helm, we know his musical legacy will endure and continue to grow.”

AZOFF added, “We are thrilled that NAT KING COLE’s family is trusting us with his musical legacy. He was a groundbreaking artist that influenced generations of artists that followed him. One of our true greats - his voice is instantly recognizable and an enduring piece of the fabric of our lives.”

« see more Net News