Buckles

iHEARTMEDIA Country KZSN (102.1 THE BULL)/WICHITA has promoted MICHELLE BUCKLES to the long vacant PD position. In addition, BUCKLES will serve as the programming lead for the WICHITA cluster, with programming oversight of sister stations AC KRBB (B98), Alternative KTHR (ALT 107.3) and Top 40 KZCH (Channel 96.3), assuming some duties from SVP/Programming for ARKANSAS and TEXAS, DAVE ASHCRAFT.

BUCKLES has served as APD/MD of KZSN since JANUARY 2020. She‘ll continue her afternoon drive duties on KZSN, along with several other iHEARTMEDIA Country stations across the company.

Congratulate BUCKLES here.

