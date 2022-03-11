Grammys On The Hill Rescheduled

THE RECORDING ACADEMY has announced the 2022 GRAMMYS ON THE HILL Awards will return to the nation's capital on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27th. The awards dinner and presentation will take place at the HAMILTON LIVE in WASHINGTON, D.C., with live performances from the musical honorees and additional special guests. The celebration is an intersection of music and politics, honoring congressional leaders and music creators who lead the fight for creators' rights.

This year's artist honorees are renowned songwriters and producers JIMMY JAM and TERRY LEWIS, who, after decades of working on iconic songs from artists like JANET JACKSON, MARY J. BLIGE, MARIAH CAREY, and BOYZ II MEN, released their first album, JAM & LEWIS: VOLUME ONE, last year.

The awards will also honor Rep. TED DEUTCH (D-Fla.) and Rep. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-Texas) for their leadership in supporting the rights of music creators, especially as those in the music industry work to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic.





« see more Net News