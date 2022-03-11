Borden (Photo: Facebook)

Producer HILLARY BORDEN has departed PREMIERE NETWORKS and THE BOBBY BONES SHOW for a NASHVILLE-based job at BBR MUSIC GROUP, which the company plans to announce next week. Her last day on the show was WEDNESDAY (3/9).

BORDEN spent more than four years at THE BOBBY BONES SHOW, starting out as a phone screener, and worked her way up to the producer position. She has been in radio for over nine years.

BORDEN shared the news on INSTAGRAM, posting a photo from her first day on the job, and writing, “This first picture was taken on my very first day with THE BOBBY BONES SHOW. I remember being so nervous but so excited ... I’ve been sitting here going back through pictures and videos from my time on the show and it’s brought me to tears. Some of my favorite memories were made on this show. It’s been an amazing 4.5 years! To BOBBY- thank you so much for believing in me. I will always be so grateful for you taking a chance on me. I will never forget when you called me to offer me the job. I couldn’t believe it. I immediately called my mom crying, I couldn’t even speak when she answered the phone, I was so excited. You’ve done so much for me and I can never thank you enough. To my coworkers- thank you for all the laughs, the motivational talks and the memories. I love each and every one of you and I’m so blessed that I was given the chance to work with you all. To our listeners- thank you for being so kind to me and accepting me into the little BBS family. I’ve loved getting to know y’all over the years♥️ I’m excited about this new chapter in my life, but I’ll never forget about this very important one."





