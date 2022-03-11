Dial (Photo: Alex Berger)

Country singer-songwriter TYLER DIAL has signed with VIRGIN MUSIC, after inking deals with MAKE WAKE ARTISTS, TOP 5 MUSIC PUBLISHING and WME. His debut single via the label, “Runnin’ Downhill,” was released TODAY (3/11).

“[MAKE WAKE's CHRIS] KAPPY sent me TYLER’s music over quarantine, and I fell in love with his storytelling,” said VIRGIN MUSIC Pres. JACQUELINE SATURN. “Then we met TYLER in person and heard his vision and had to work with him! We are so excited!”

“From the second we heard TYLER’s music and saw the vision he had for his artistry, we were hooked,” said KAPPY, MAKE WAKE ARTISTS' Chief Navigation Officer, and Dir./Label Operations/Artist Mgr. ALICIA MATTHEWS in a joint statement. “TYLER’s songwriting and delivery is something really unique and inspiring. When you hear something that powerful and fun, you have to grab on with both hands. We know fans will fall in love, like we have with this music and his artistry.”

“TYLER’s passion, vision, and sincere collaborative drive is second only to his sound,” said TOP 5 MUSIC PUBLISHING's SHELBY YODER. “We are thrilled to officially welcome him into the TOP 5 MUSIC PUBLISHING family and look forward to releasing his music into the world alongside this incredible team.”

“This is a moment that I’ve been dreaming about and working towards my whole life,” said DIAL, an ARIZONA native. “I feel so lucky to be a part of this team – VIRGIN MUSIC, MAKE WAKE ARTISTS, TOP 5 MUSIC PUBLISHING and WME – who not only understand my vision, but have the same passion for my music as I do. I couldn’t imagine working with any other group of people, and am so grateful for their support!"

This is VIRGIN MUSIC's second Country artists signing in the last few weeks, following the addition of JILLIAN JACQUELINE to its roster last month (NET NEWS 2/25).

