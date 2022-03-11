Airing Saturdays, Podcast Sundays

BELL MEDIA's ORBYT MEDIA syndication arm is distributing a new show with celebrity chef and entrepreneur MARK BRAND. "BETTER WITH MARK BRAND" launches into syndication on SATURDAY (3/12) at 7p local time on BELL's iHEARTRADIO CANADA TALK NETWORK News-Talk stations, including CFRB-A (NEWSTALK 1010)/TORONTO, CJAD-A/MONTREAL, CFRA-A/OTTAWA, CKLW-A/WINDSOR-DETROIT, CFAX-A/VICTORIA, CKTB-A/ST. CATHARINES, ON, CKFR-A/KELOWNA, BC, and CJBK-A/LONDON, ON. New episodes will also be released as a podcast on SUNDAYS.

“Everyone has the power to change their life and the lives of those around them for the BETTER,” said BRAND. “In my decades of front line work I have seen it happen, against all odds, in the toughest corners of the world. I also believe, with all of my being, that there's a calling within you. We just have to find it and give you the tools to activate it. That's what BETTER is about.”

Guests on the show will include JANN ARDEN, GEORGE STROUMBOULPOULOUS, and TIM DALY

« see more Net News