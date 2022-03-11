Tonight (3/14) at 6p (ET)

SIRIUSXM will simulcast A CONCERT FOR UKRAINE: LIVE FROM THE MET, on MET OPERA RADIO (channel 355) TONIGHT, (3/14) at 6p (ET). The concert will also be available for streaming on the SXM App.

MET Music Director YANNICK NÉZET-SÉGUIN will lead the MET ORCHESTRA and CHORUS, and star soloists to include works by BARBER, BEETHOVEN, SILVESTROV, STRAUSS, and VERDI. Soloists are LISE DAVIDSEN, ELZA VAN DEN HEEVER, JAMIE BARTON, PIOTR BECZAŁA, RYAN SPEEDO GREEN, and Ukrainian bass-baritone VLADYSLAV BUIALSKYI, who will lead the MET CHORUS in a performance of the UKRAINIAN NATIONAL ANTHEM.

All ticket sales and other proceeds from this concert will go to supporting relief efforts in UKRAINE. To donate, please visit the MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE website, which includes a variety of ways you can help. Click here for more information on how to tune in.

« see more Net News