You may recall last month when morning hosts MIGUEL & HOLLY exited COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA (NET NEWS 2/4). WILL CALDER, Director of Branding & Programming for the station, is searching for a replacement, telling ALL ACCESS, "We are searching for a dynamic on-air talent that will become TAMPA BAY’s next multimedia superstar!"

Of course, there are certain requirements, as CALDER helpfully explains, "We need a team player with a strong work ethic and drive to create a one-on-one connection with the community. They'll need strong social media skills and the ability to weave a great story ... while understanding the concept of forward momentum in a PPM world, as they tease and deliver compelling content with great pacing and timing."

Rush your materials to hireme@hot1015tampabay.com NOW!

