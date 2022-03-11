Caldwell

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has appointed CEO/EAST ARKANSAS BROADCASTERS, BOBBY CALDWELL to the Radio Board of Directors, effective immediately. CALDWELL assumes the Board seat formerly held by BRADFORD CALDWELL, who recently joined NAB as VP/Member Experience. This is an elected Board seat with the term expiring in JUNE 2023.

CALDWELL owns and operates 52 radio signals in ARKANSAS, plus the RED WOLVES/EAB RADIO NETWORK, EAB AG NETWORK and flagship radio stations. After spending time in various radio roles and graduating with a Radio-TV degree from ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY in 1970, CALDWELL became VP and GM/EAST ARKANSAS BROADCASTERS in 1973. He is a previous president of the ARKANSAS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION and was presented with the ASSOCIATION’s SILVER MIC Award in 2000. He also previously served as a former board chairman of NAB’s Small-Medium Market Radio Committee and completed NAB’s Executive Development Program for Radio at the GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY MCDONOUGH SCHOOL OF BUSINESS.

Caldwell has served as a board member for a number of philanthropic and business organizations during his career. In 2019, he received a Leadership Award from the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA.

