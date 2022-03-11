Fundraiser

HUBBARD RADIO Talk KTMY (myTALK 107.1)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL is raising funds with local charity ALIGHT (formerly the AMERICAN REFUGEE COMMITTEE) for refugees from the UKRAINE. ALIGHT has a team in POLAND helping refugees with and relief items, medical supplies. The fundraising, under the banner “myTALKers For UKRAINE,” started on MARCH 7th and raised $105,000 during the week; the campaign will continue for another week. “Like everyone across the world, we have been watching these horrifying events unfold and we asked ourselves what can we do?,” said HUBBARD RADIO MINNESOTA Region Manager DAN SEEMAN. “As is typical, the staff of myTALK 107.1 stepped up to meet the challenge.”

PD AMY DANIELS added, “We’ve said it for years, myTALK 107.1 listeners, we call them myTALKers, are the best listeners in the world. Our amazing airstaff has been telling ALIGHT’s story with genuine caring and passion and our listeners have responded and given with full hearts.”

ALIGHT Campaign Dir. CHRIS KINDLER said, “The support from myTALK 107 and all the myTALKers has been so incredible! And has gone to work immediately to help Ukrainians. We’ve been able to send four truckloads full of medical supplies to hospitals in UKRAINE, the most recent arrived in Sumy in eastern UKRAINE this afternoon. But we’re not done. MyTALKers have raised more than $100,000, and that will help us keep doing all this critical work in the coming days.”

